Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 4:26AM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Offshore wind event will produce winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts 35 to 50 mph expected. Isolated peaks could have local
gusts in excess of 65 mph. Downsloping effects will produce
gusty conditions in valley areas on the lee side of mountains.
* WHERE…Central California Coast including: Santa Lucia
Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mountains Of San
Benito County and Interior Monterey County, Pinnacles National
Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel
Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 6 PM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds
expected Monday night into Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds have the potential to topple
power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving
conditions. Plan accordingly and secure light property outdoors
including temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged
and flashlights handy if power outages occur.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.