Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 1:45PM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Offshore wind event will produce winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts 35 to 50 mph expected. Isolated peaks could have
local gusts in excess of 60 mph. Downsloping effects will
produce gusty conditions in valley areas on the lee side of
mountains.
* WHERE…Central California Coast including: Northern Salinas
Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 6 PM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds
expected Monday night into Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds have the potential to topple
power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving
conditions. Plan accordingly and secure light property
outdoors including temporary outdoor structures. Have cell
phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.