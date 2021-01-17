Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 1:45PM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Offshore wind event will produce winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts 35 to 50 mph expected. Isolated peaks could have

local gusts in excess of 60 mph. Downsloping effects will

produce gusty conditions in valley areas on the lee side of

mountains.

* WHERE…San Francisco Bay Area.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Sunday to 6 PM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds

expected Monday night into Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds have the potential to topple

power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving

conditions. Plan accordingly and secure light property

outdoors including temporary outdoor structures. Have cell

phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.