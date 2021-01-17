Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 1:45PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph…locally up to 70 mph highest peaks.

For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph expected. Downsloping effects will produce gusty

conditions on the lee side of mountains and foothills.

* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo

Range and Santa Cruz Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM Monday to 7 AM PST

Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4

PM PST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds have the potential to topple

power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving

conditions. Plan accordingly and secure light property

outdoors including temporary outdoor structures. Have cell

phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.