Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 1:39PM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Offshore wind event will produce winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts 35 to 50 mph expected. Isolated peaks could have local
gusts in excess of 60 mph. Downsloping effects will produce
gusty conditions in valley areas on the lee side of mountains.
* WHERE…San Francisco Bay Area.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Sunday to 6 PM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds
expected Monday night into Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds have the potential to topple
power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving
conditions. Plan accordingly and secure light property
outdoors including temporary outdoor structures. Have cell
phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
