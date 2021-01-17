High Wind Warning issued January 17 at 9:45PM PST until January 19 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
60 mph expected. Local gusts up to 70 mph over the highest
peaks. Downsloping effects will produce gusty conditions on the
lee side of mountains and foothills.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 7 AM PST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds have the potential to topple
power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving
conditions. Plan accordingly and secure light property
outdoors including temporary outdoor structures. Have cell
phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.