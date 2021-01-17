High Wind Warning issued January 17 at 1:45PM PST until January 19 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected. Local gusts up to 70 mph over the highest peaks.

Downsloping effects will produce gusty conditions on the lee

side of mountains and foothills.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds have the potential to topple

power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving

conditions. Plan accordingly and secure light property

outdoors including temporary outdoor structures. Have cell

phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.