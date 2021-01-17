High Wind Warning issued January 17 at 1:39PM PST until January 19 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph…locally up to 70 mph highest peaks. For the
Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Downsloping effects will produce gusty conditions on
the lee side of mountains and foothills.
* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo
Range and Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM Monday to 7 AM PST
Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4
PM PST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds have the potential to topple
power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving
conditions. Plan accordingly and secure light property outdoors
including temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones
charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
