High Surf Advisory issued January 17 at 2:10AM PST until January 18 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…A large, very long period northwest swell will result in

hazardous beach conditions along the coast…

.A large, very long period northwest swell will arrive Sunday

morning and result in hazardous conditions along the coast through

Monday afternoon. Forerunners are expected to arrive at 3 to 7

feet with a period of 22 to 24 seconds, increasing the risk of

sneaker waves. Swell heights are then expected to build through

Sunday with breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet, locally higher at

favored breakpoints, expected along west to northwest facing

beaches. As a result, a High Surf Advisory is in effect through

Monday afternoon for west and northwest facing beaches while a

Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for the northern Monterey

Bay including Santa Cruz. With warm temperatures present over a

holiday weekend, continuous vigilance is advised. Never turn your

back to the ocean.

* WHAT…Initially on Sunday, very long period forerunners will

increase the risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Building

swell will then bring large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet,

locally higher at favored breakpoints, can be expected along

west to northwest facing beaches.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 3 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. People are strongly urged to remain

well back from the ocean as these types of events often result

in an increase in cold water rescues and the loss of life.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Unseasonably warm temperatures this

holiday weekend will likely attract more people to the coast.

Individuals should be reminded that our coastline and the cold

Pacific waters remain dangerous as these larger than normal

waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is advised when

visiting area beaches.

Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave

run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks

and jetties. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large

waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and

turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest,

and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing

drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be

dangerous due to strong currents and powerful breaking waves.