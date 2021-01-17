High Surf Advisory issued January 17 at 2:02PM PST until January 18 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…A large, very long period northwest swell will result in
hazardous beach conditions along the coast…
.A large, very long period northwest swell will result in
hazardous conditions along the coast through Monday afternoon.
Forerunners are expected at 3 to 7 feet with a period of 22 to 24
seconds, increasing the risk of sneaker waves. Swell heights are
then expected to build into Monday with breaking waves of 18 to
22 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints, expected along
west to northwest facing beaches. As a result, a High Surf
Advisory is in effect through Monday afternoon for west and
northwest facing beaches while a Beach Hazard Statement is in
effect for the northern Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz. With
warm temperatures present over a holiday weekend, continuous
vigilance is advised. Never turn your back to the ocean.
* WHAT…Initially, very long period forerunners will increase
the risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Building swell will
then bring large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet, locally higher
at favored breakpoints, can be expected along west to northwest
facing beaches.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. People are strongly urged to remain
well back from the ocean as these types of events often result
in an increase in cold water rescues and the loss of life.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Unseasonably warm temperatures this
holiday weekend will likely attract more people to the coast.
Individuals should be reminded that our coastline and the cold
Pacific waters remain dangerous as these larger than normal
waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is advised when
visiting area beaches.
Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave
run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks
and jetties. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large
waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and
turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest,
and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing
drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be
dangerous due to strong currents and powerful breaking waves.