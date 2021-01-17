High Surf Advisory issued January 17 at 2:02PM PST until January 18 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

.A large, very long period northwest swell will result in

hazardous conditions along the coast through Monday afternoon.

Forerunners are expected at 3 to 7 feet with a period of 22 to 24

seconds, increasing the risk of sneaker waves. Swell heights are

then expected to build into Monday with breaking waves of 18 to

22 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints, expected along

west to northwest facing beaches. As a result, a High Surf

Advisory is in effect through Monday afternoon for west and

northwest facing beaches while a Beach Hazard Statement is in

effect for the northern Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz. With

warm temperatures present over a holiday weekend, continuous

vigilance is advised. Never turn your back to the ocean.

* WHAT…Initially, very long period forerunners will increase

the risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Building swell will

then bring large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet, locally higher

at favored breakpoints, can be expected along west to northwest

facing beaches.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. People are strongly urged to remain

well back from the ocean as these types of events often result

in an increase in cold water rescues and the loss of life.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Unseasonably warm temperatures this

holiday weekend will likely attract more people to the coast.

Individuals should be reminded that our coastline and the cold

Pacific waters remain dangerous as these larger than normal

waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is advised when

visiting area beaches.

Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave

run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks

and jetties. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large

waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and

turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest,

and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing

drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be

dangerous due to strong currents and powerful breaking waves.