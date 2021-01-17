High Surf Advisory issued January 17 at 10:27PM PST until January 18 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…A large, very long period northwest swell will result in

hazardous beach conditions along the coast…

A large, very long period northwest swell has arrived to the

coastal waters, creating hazardous conditions along the coast

through Monday afternoon. Large swell heights are expected to

continue into Monday with breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet,

locally higher at favored breakpoints, along west to northwest

facing beaches. As a result, a High Surf Advisory is in effect

through this afternoon for west and northwest facing beaches

while a Beach Hazard Statement is in effect for the northern

Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz. With warm temperatures present

over a holiday weekend, continuous vigilance is advised. Never

turn your back to the ocean.

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet, locally higher

at favored breakpoints, can be expected along west to northwest

facing beaches..

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. People are strongly urged to remain

well back from the ocean as these types of events often result

in an increase in cold water rescues and the loss of life.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Unseasonably warm temperatures this

holiday weekend will likely attract more people to the coast.

Individuals should be reminded that our coastline and the cold

Pacific waters remain dangerous as these larger than normal

waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is advised when

visiting area beaches.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.