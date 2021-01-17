High Surf Advisory issued January 17 at 10:27PM PST until January 18 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…A large, very long period northwest swell will result in
hazardous beach conditions along the coast…
A large, very long period northwest swell has arrived to the
coastal waters, creating hazardous conditions along the coast
through Monday afternoon. Large swell heights are expected to
continue into Monday with breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet,
locally higher at favored breakpoints, along west to northwest
facing beaches. As a result, a High Surf Advisory is in effect
through this afternoon for west and northwest facing beaches
while a Beach Hazard Statement is in effect for the northern
Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz. With warm temperatures present
over a holiday weekend, continuous vigilance is advised. Never
turn your back to the ocean.
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet, locally higher
at favored breakpoints, can be expected along west to northwest
facing beaches..
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. People are strongly urged to remain
well back from the ocean as these types of events often result
in an increase in cold water rescues and the loss of life.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Unseasonably warm temperatures this
holiday weekend will likely attract more people to the coast.
Individuals should be reminded that our coastline and the cold
Pacific waters remain dangerous as these larger than normal
waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is advised when
visiting area beaches.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.