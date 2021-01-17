Beach Hazards Statement issued January 17 at 2:10AM PST until January 18 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…A large, very long period northwest swell will result in
hazardous beach conditions along the coast…
.A large, very long period northwest swell will arrive Sunday
morning and result in hazardous conditions along the coast through
Monday afternoon. Forerunners are expected to arrive at 3 to 7
feet with a period of 22 to 24 seconds, increasing the risk of
sneaker waves. Swell heights are then expected to build through
Sunday with breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet, locally higher at
favored breakpoints, expected along west to northwest facing
beaches. As a result, a High Surf Advisory is in effect through
Monday afternoon for west and northwest facing beaches while a
Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for the northern Monterey
Bay including Santa Cruz. With warm temperatures present over a
holiday weekend, continuous vigilance is advised. Never turn your
back to the ocean.
* WHAT…An increased risk of sneaker waves Sunday morning. Then
building swell will bring breaking waves 12 to 15 feet at
favored break points.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…From 6 AM PST Sunday through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with
strong rip currents and sneaker waves. People are strongly
urged to remain well back from the ocean as these types of
events often result in an increase in cold water rescues and
the loss of life.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as our
previous events in the most recent days, unseasonable warm
temperatures this holiday weekend will likely attract more
people to the coast. Individuals should be reminded that our
coastline and the cold Pacific waters remain dangerous as
these larger than normal waves impact the coast. Extreme
caution is advised when visiting area beaches.
A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions
are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach
goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along
the beach should never turn their back to the sea.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the
rocks.