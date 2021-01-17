Beach Hazards Statement issued January 17 at 2:02PM PST until January 18 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…A large, very long period northwest swell will result in
hazardous beach conditions along the coast…
.A large, very long period northwest swell will result in
hazardous conditions along the coast through Monday afternoon.
Forerunners are expected at 3 to 7 feet with a period of 22 to 24
seconds, increasing the risk of sneaker waves. Swell heights are
then expected to build into Monday with breaking waves of 18 to
22 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints, expected along
west to northwest facing beaches. As a result, a High Surf
Advisory is in effect through Monday afternoon for west and
northwest facing beaches while a Beach Hazard Statement is in
effect for the northern Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz. With
warm temperatures present over a holiday weekend, continuous
vigilance is advised. Never turn your back to the ocean.
* WHAT…An increased risk of sneaker waves into Sunday night.
Then building swell will bring breaking waves 12 to 15 feet at
favored break points.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with
strong rip currents and sneaker waves. People are strongly
urged to remain well back from the ocean as these types of
events often result in an increase in cold water rescues and
the loss of life.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as our
previous events in the most recent days, unseasonable warm
temperatures this holiday weekend will likely attract more
people to the coast. Individuals should be reminded that our
coastline and the cold Pacific waters remain dangerous as
these larger than normal waves impact the coast. Extreme
caution is advised when visiting area beaches.
A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions
are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach
goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along
the beach should never turn their back to the sea.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the
rocks.