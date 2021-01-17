Beach Hazards Statement issued January 17 at 10:27PM PST until January 18 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…A large, very long period northwest swell will result in
hazardous beach conditions along the coast…
A large, very long period northwest swell has arrived to the
coastal waters, creating hazardous conditions along the coast
through Monday afternoon. Large swell heights are expected to
continue into Monday with breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet,
locally higher at favored breakpoints, along west to northwest
facing beaches. As a result, a High Surf Advisory is in effect
through this afternoon for west and northwest facing beaches
while a Beach Hazard Statement is in effect for the northern
Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz. With warm temperatures present
over a holiday weekend, continuous vigilance is advised. Never
turn your back to the ocean.
* WHAT…Building swell will bring breaking waves 12 to 15 feet
at favored break points..
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Through 3 P.M. Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with
strong rip currents and sneaker waves. People are strongly
urged to remain well back from the ocean as these types of
events often result in an increase in cold water rescues and
the loss of life.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as in
our most recent events, unseasonable warm temperatures this
holiday weekend will likely attract more people to the coast.
Individuals should be reminded that our coastline and the cold
Pacific waters remain dangerous as these larger than normal
waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is advised when visiting
area beaches.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.