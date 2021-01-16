Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 4:27AM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Offshore wind event will produce winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts 35 to 50 mph expected. Locally higher gusts are
possible over highest peaks and on the lee side of mountains
as downsloping effects will produce gusty conditions.
* WHERE…Central California Coast including: Santa Lucia
Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mountains Of San
Benito County and Interior Monterey County, Pinnacles National
Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel
Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 6 PM PST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds have the potential to topple
power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving
conditions. Be sure to plan accordingly if you travel in these
areas and to secure light property outdoors including
temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and
flashlights handy if power outages occur.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.