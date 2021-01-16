Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 4:00PM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Offshore wind event will produce periods of sustained
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph. Strongest gusts
are expected on the lee side of mountains as downsloping
effects will produce gusty conditions.
* WHERE…San Francisco Bay Area.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Sunday to 6 PM PST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds have the potential to topple
power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving
conditions. Be sure to plan accordingly if you plan to travel
in these areas and to secure light property outdoors including
temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and
flashlights handy if power outages occur.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.