Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 4:00PM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Offshore wind event will produce periods of sustained

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph. Strongest gusts

are expected on the lee side of mountains as downsloping

effects will produce gusty conditions.

* WHERE…San Francisco Bay Area.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Sunday to 6 PM PST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds have the potential to topple

power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving

conditions. Be sure to plan accordingly if you plan to travel

in these areas and to secure light property outdoors including

temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and

flashlights handy if power outages occur.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.