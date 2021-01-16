Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 4:00PM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Offshore wind event will produce winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts 35 to 50 mph expected. Locally higher gusts are

possible over highest peaks and on the lee side of mountains

as downsloping effects will produce gusty conditions.

* WHERE…Central California Coast including: Santa Lucia

Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mountains Of San

Benito County and Interior Monterey County, Pinnacles National

Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel

Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 6 PM PST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds have the potential to topple

power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving

conditions. Be sure to plan accordingly if you travel in these

areas and to secure light property outdoors including

temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and

flashlights handy if power outages occur.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.