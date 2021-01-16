Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 2:29AM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Offshore wind event will produce winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts 35 to 50 mph expected. Locally higher gusts are possible

over highest peaks and on the lee side of mountains as

downsloping effects will produce gusty conditions.

* WHERE…Central California Coast including: Santa Lucia

Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mountains Of San

Benito County and Interior Monterey County, Pinnacles National

Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley

and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Sunday to 6 PM PST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds have the potential to topple

power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving

conditions. Be sure to plan accordingly if you travel in these

areas and to secure light property outdoors including temporary

outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and flashlights

handy if power outages occur.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.