High Surf Advisory issued January 16 at 7:08PM PST until January 18 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…A large, long period northwest swell resulting in hazardous
conditions from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey
County…
.A large, long period northwest swell arrives on Sunday morning
and will result in hazardous conditions in the surf zone through
Monday afternoon. Forerunners are expected to arrive at 3 to 7
feet with a period of 22 to 24 seconds, increasing the risk of
sneaker waves. Swell heights are then expected to build through
Sunday with breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet, locally higher at
favored breakpoints, expected along west to northwest facing
beaches. As a result, a High Surf Advisory is in effect through
Monday afternoon for west and northwest facing beaches while a
Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for the northern Monterey
Bay including Santa Cruz. With warm temperatures present over a
holiday weekend, continuous vigilance is advised. Never turn your
back to the ocean.
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet, locally higher at
favored breakpoints, can be expected along west to northwest
facing beaches..
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. People are strongly urged to remain
well back from the ocean as these types of events often result
in an increase in cold water rescues and the loss of life.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Unseasonably warm temperatures this
holiday weekend will likely attract more people to the coast.
Individuals should be reminded that our coastline and the cold
Pacific waters remain dangerous as these larger than normal
waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is advised when visiting
area beaches..
Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave
run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks
and jetties. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large
waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and
turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest,
and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing
drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be
dangerous due to strong currents and powerful breaking waves.
