High Surf Advisory issued January 16 at 3:27AM PST until January 16 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…Moderate, long period northwest swell resulting in hazardous

conditions from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey

County…

.A moderate, long period northwest swell will result in hazardous

conditions in the surf zone through this evening. Swell heights

are expected to build today with breaking waves of 15 to 17 feet

(locally up to 20 feet at favored breakpoints) expected along

west to northwest facing beaches. As a result, a High Surf

Advisory is in effect through Saturday evening for west and

northwest facing beaches while a Beach Hazard Statement has been

issued for the northern Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz. A

second, larger long period west to northwest swell will arrive

Sunday and Monday. Continued vigilance is advised.

* WHAT…Breaking waves of 15 to 17 feet (locally up to 20 feet

at favored breakpoints) can be expected along west to northwest

facing beaches.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Francisco Peninsula Coast and San Francisco.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. Expect localized beach erosion.

People are strongly urged to remain well back from the ocean

as these types of events often result in an increase in cold

water rescues and the loss of life.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as our

previous events in the most recent days, unseasonable warm

temperatures this holiday weekend will likely attract more

people to the coast. Individuals should be reminded that our

coastline and the cold Pacific waters remain dangerous as

these larger than normal waves impact the coast. Extreme

caution is advised when visiting area beaches.

Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave

run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks

and jetties. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large

waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and

turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest,

and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing

drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be

dangerous due to strong currents and powerful breaking waves.