High Surf Advisory issued January 16 at 3:27AM PST until January 16 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…Moderate, long period northwest swell resulting in hazardous
conditions from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey
County…
.A moderate, long period northwest swell will result in hazardous
conditions in the surf zone through this evening. Swell heights
are expected to build today with breaking waves of 15 to 17 feet
(locally up to 20 feet at favored breakpoints) expected along
west to northwest facing beaches. As a result, a High Surf
Advisory is in effect through Saturday evening for west and
northwest facing beaches while a Beach Hazard Statement has been
issued for the northern Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz. A
second, larger long period west to northwest swell will arrive
Sunday and Monday. Continued vigilance is advised.
* WHAT…Breaking waves of 15 to 17 feet (locally up to 20 feet
at favored breakpoints) can be expected along west to northwest
facing beaches.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast and San Francisco.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. Expect localized beach erosion.
People are strongly urged to remain well back from the ocean
as these types of events often result in an increase in cold
water rescues and the loss of life.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as our
previous events in the most recent days, unseasonable warm
temperatures this holiday weekend will likely attract more
people to the coast. Individuals should be reminded that our
coastline and the cold Pacific waters remain dangerous as
these larger than normal waves impact the coast. Extreme
caution is advised when visiting area beaches.
Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave
run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks
and jetties. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large
waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and
turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest,
and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing
drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be
dangerous due to strong currents and powerful breaking waves.