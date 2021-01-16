Beach Hazards Statement issued January 16 at 7:08PM PST until January 18 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…A large, long period northwest swell resulting in hazardous
conditions from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey
County…
.A large, long period northwest swell arrives on Sunday morning
and will result in hazardous conditions in the surf zone through
Monday afternoon. Forerunners are expected to arrive at 3 to 7
feet with a period of 22 to 24 seconds, increasing the risk of
sneaker waves. Swell heights are then expected to build through
Sunday with breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet, locally higher at
favored breakpoints, expected along west to northwest facing
beaches. As a result, a High Surf Advisory is in effect through
Monday afternoon for west and northwest facing beaches while a
Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for the northern Monterey
Bay including Santa Cruz. With warm temperatures present over a
holiday weekend, continuous vigilance is advised. Never turn your
back to the ocean.
* WHAT…Breaking waves 12 to 15 feet possible in favored break
points.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…From 6 AM PST Sunday through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with
strong rip currents and sneaker waves. People are strongly
urged to remain well back from the ocean as these types of
events often result in an increase in cold water rescues and
the loss of life.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as our
previous events in the most recent days, unseasonable warm
temperatures this holiday weekend will likely attract more
people to the coast. Individuals should be reminded that our
coastline and the cold Pacific waters remain dangerous as
these larger than normal waves impact the coast. Extreme
caution is advised when visiting area beaches.
A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions
are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach
goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along
the beach should never turn their back to the sea.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the
rocks.
