Beach Hazards Statement issued January 16 at 7:08PM PST until January 18 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

…A large, long period northwest swell resulting in hazardous

conditions from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey

County…

.A large, long period northwest swell arrives on Sunday morning

and will result in hazardous conditions in the surf zone through

Monday afternoon. Forerunners are expected to arrive at 3 to 7

feet with a period of 22 to 24 seconds, increasing the risk of

sneaker waves. Swell heights are then expected to build through

Sunday with breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet, locally higher at

favored breakpoints, expected along west to northwest facing

beaches. As a result, a High Surf Advisory is in effect through

Monday afternoon for west and northwest facing beaches while a

Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for the northern Monterey

Bay including Santa Cruz. With warm temperatures present over a

holiday weekend, continuous vigilance is advised. Never turn your

back to the ocean.

* WHAT…Breaking waves 12 to 15 feet possible in favored break

points.

* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…From 6 AM PST Sunday through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with

strong rip currents and sneaker waves. People are strongly

urged to remain well back from the ocean as these types of

events often result in an increase in cold water rescues and

the loss of life.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as our

previous events in the most recent days, unseasonable warm

temperatures this holiday weekend will likely attract more

people to the coast. Individuals should be reminded that our

coastline and the cold Pacific waters remain dangerous as

these larger than normal waves impact the coast. Extreme

caution is advised when visiting area beaches.

A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions

are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach

goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along

the beach should never turn their back to the sea.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the

rocks.