Beach Hazards Statement issued January 16 at 3:27AM PST until January 16 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…Moderate, long period northwest swell resulting in hazardous
conditions from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey
County…
.A moderate, long period northwest swell will result in hazardous
conditions in the surf zone through this evening. Swell heights
are expected to build today with breaking waves of 15 to 17 feet
(locally up to 20 feet at favored breakpoints) expected along
west to northwest facing beaches. As a result, a High Surf
Advisory is in effect through Saturday evening for west and
northwest facing beaches while a Beach Hazard Statement has been
issued for the northern Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz. A
second, larger long period west to northwest swell will arrive
Sunday and Monday. Continued vigilance is advised.
* WHAT…Breaking waves 12 to 15 feet possible in favored break
points.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with
strong rip currents and sneaker waves. People are strongly
urged to remain well back from the ocean as these types of
events often result in an increase in cold water rescues and
the loss of life.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as our
previous events in the most recent days, unseasonable warm
temperatures this holiday weekend will likely attract more
people to the coast. Individuals should be reminded that our
coastline and the cold Pacific waters remain dangerous as
these larger than normal waves impact the coast. Extreme
caution is advised when visiting area beaches.
A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions
are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach
goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along
the beach should never turn their back to the sea.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the
rocks.