Beach Hazards Statement issued January 16 at 3:27AM PST until January 16 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…Moderate, long period northwest swell resulting in hazardous

conditions from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey

County…

.A moderate, long period northwest swell will result in hazardous

conditions in the surf zone through this evening. Swell heights

are expected to build today with breaking waves of 15 to 17 feet

(locally up to 20 feet at favored breakpoints) expected along

west to northwest facing beaches. As a result, a High Surf

Advisory is in effect through Saturday evening for west and

northwest facing beaches while a Beach Hazard Statement has been

issued for the northern Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz. A

second, larger long period west to northwest swell will arrive

Sunday and Monday. Continued vigilance is advised.

* WHAT…Breaking waves 12 to 15 feet possible in favored break

points.

* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…Through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with

strong rip currents and sneaker waves. People are strongly

urged to remain well back from the ocean as these types of

events often result in an increase in cold water rescues and

the loss of life.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as our

previous events in the most recent days, unseasonable warm

temperatures this holiday weekend will likely attract more

people to the coast. Individuals should be reminded that our

coastline and the cold Pacific waters remain dangerous as

these larger than normal waves impact the coast. Extreme

caution is advised when visiting area beaches.

A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions

are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach

goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along

the beach should never turn their back to the sea.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the

rocks.