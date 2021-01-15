High Surf Advisory issued January 15 at 8:46PM PST until January 16 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…Moderate, long period northwest swell resulting in hazardous
conditions from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey
County…
.A moderate, long period northwest swell will result in hazardous
conditions in the surf zone. Initial forerunners of 3 to 6 feet
at 20 to 22 seconds will result in an increased risk of dangerous
sneaker waves and rip currents today. As the northwest swell
builds through tonight and into Saturday, breaking waves of 15 to
17 feet (locally up to 20 feet at favored breakpoints) can be
expected along west to northwest facing beaches. As a result, a
High Surf Advisory is in effect from late this morning through
Saturday evening for west and northwest facing beaches while a
Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for the northern Monterey
Bay including Santa Cruz. A second, larger long period west to
northwest swell will arrive Sunday and Monday. Continued
vigilance is advised.
* WHAT…Initial forerunners of 3 to 6 feet at 20 to 22 seconds
will result in an increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and
rip currents today. As the northwest swell builds through
tonight and into Saturday, breaking waves of 15 to 17 feet
(locally up to 20 feet at favored breakpoints) can be expected
along west to northwest facing beaches.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast and San Francisco.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. Expect localized beach erosion. People
are strongly urged to remain well back from the ocean as these
types of events often result in an increase in cold water
rescues and the loss of life.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as our
previous events in the most recent days, unseasonable warm
temperatures this holiday weekend will likely attract more
people to the coast. Individuals should be reminded that our
coastline and the cold Pacific waters remain dangerous as these
larger than normal waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is
advised when visiting area beaches.
Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave
run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks
and jetties. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large
waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and
turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest,
and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning,
even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to
strong currents and powerful breaking waves.