High Surf Advisory issued January 15 at 8:46PM PST until January 16 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…Moderate, long period northwest swell resulting in hazardous

conditions from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey

County…

.A moderate, long period northwest swell will result in hazardous

conditions in the surf zone. Initial forerunners of 3 to 6 feet

at 20 to 22 seconds will result in an increased risk of dangerous

sneaker waves and rip currents today. As the northwest swell

builds through tonight and into Saturday, breaking waves of 15 to

17 feet (locally up to 20 feet at favored breakpoints) can be

expected along west to northwest facing beaches. As a result, a

High Surf Advisory is in effect from late this morning through

Saturday evening for west and northwest facing beaches while a

Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for the northern Monterey

Bay including Santa Cruz. A second, larger long period west to

northwest swell will arrive Sunday and Monday. Continued

vigilance is advised.

* WHAT…Initial forerunners of 3 to 6 feet at 20 to 22 seconds

will result in an increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and

rip currents today. As the northwest swell builds through

tonight and into Saturday, breaking waves of 15 to 17 feet

(locally up to 20 feet at favored breakpoints) can be expected

along west to northwest facing beaches.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Francisco Peninsula Coast and San Francisco.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. Expect localized beach erosion. People

are strongly urged to remain well back from the ocean as these

types of events often result in an increase in cold water

rescues and the loss of life.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as our

previous events in the most recent days, unseasonable warm

temperatures this holiday weekend will likely attract more

people to the coast. Individuals should be reminded that our

coastline and the cold Pacific waters remain dangerous as these

larger than normal waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is

advised when visiting area beaches.

Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave

run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks

and jetties. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large

waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and

turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest,

and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning,

even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to

strong currents and powerful breaking waves.