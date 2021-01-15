High Surf Advisory issued January 15 at 4:38AM PST until January 16 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…Moderate, long period northwest swell resulting in hazardous
conditions from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey
County…
.A moderate, long period northwest swell will arrive along the
coastline today resulting in hazardous conditions in the surf
zone. Initial forerunners of 3 to 6 feet at 20 to 22 seconds will
result in an increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and rip
currents today. As the northwest swell builds through tonight and
into Saturday, breaking waves of 15 to 17 feet (locally up to 20
feet at favored breakpoints) can be expected along west to
northwest facing beaches. As a result, a High Surf Advisory is in
effect from late this morning through Saturday evening for west
and northwest facing beaches while a Beach Hazard Statement has
been issued for the northern Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz.
* WHAT…Initial forerunners of 3 to 6 feet at 20 to 22 seconds
will result in an increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and
rip currents today. As the northwest swell builds through
tonight and into Saturday, breaking waves of 15 to 17 feet
(locally up to 20 feet at favored breakpoints) can be expected
along west to northwest facing beaches.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 7 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with strong
rip currents. Expect localized beach erosion. People are
strongly urged to remain well back from the ocean as these types
of events often result in an increase in cold water rescues and
the loss of life.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as our
previous events in the most recent days, unseasonable warm
temperatures this holiday weekend will likely attract more
people to the coast. Individuals should be reminded that our
coastline and the cold Pacific waters remain dangerous as these
larger than normal waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is
advised when visiting area beaches.
Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave
run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks
and jetties. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large
waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and
turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest,
and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning,
even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to
strong currents and powerful breaking waves.