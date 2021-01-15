Beach Hazards Statement issued January 15 at 8:46PM PST until January 16 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…Moderate, long period northwest swell resulting in hazardous

conditions from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey

County…

.A moderate, long period northwest swell will result in hazardous

conditions in the surf zone. Initial forerunners of 3 to 6 feet

at 20 to 22 seconds will result in an increased risk of dangerous

sneaker waves and rip currents today. As the northwest swell

builds through tonight and into Saturday, breaking waves of 15 to

17 feet (locally up to 20 feet at favored breakpoints) can be

expected along west to northwest facing beaches. As a result, a

High Surf Advisory is in effect from late this morning through

Saturday evening for west and northwest facing beaches while a

Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for the northern Monterey

Bay including Santa Cruz. A second, larger long period west to

northwest swell will arrive Sunday and Monday. Continued

vigilance is advised.

* WHAT….Initial forerunners of 3 to 6 feet at 20 to 22 seconds

will result in an increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and

rip currents today. As the northwest swell builds through

tonight and into Saturday, larger breaking waves will be

possible, especially along any west to northwest facing beaches.

* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…Through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with

strong rip currents and sneaker waves. People are strongly

urged to remain well back from the ocean as these types of

events often result in an increase in cold water rescues and

the loss of life.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as our

previous events in the most recent days, unseasonable warm

temperatures this holiday weekend will likely attract more

people to the coast. Individuals should be reminded that our

coastline and the cold Pacific waters remain dangerous as these

larger than normal waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is

advised when visiting area beaches.

A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions

are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach

goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along the

beach should never turn their back to the sea.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Rock

jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.