Beach Hazards Statement issued January 15 at 2:05PM PST until January 16 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…Moderate, long period northwest swell resulting in hazardous
conditions from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey
County…
.A moderate, long period northwest swell will result in hazardous
conditions in the surf zone. Initial forerunners of 3 to 6 feet
at 20 to 22 seconds will result in an increased risk of dangerous
sneaker waves and rip currents today. As the northwest swell
builds through tonight and into Saturday, breaking waves of 15 to
17 feet (locally up to 20 feet at favored breakpoints) can be
expected along west to northwest facing beaches. As a result, a
High Surf Advisory is in effect from late this morning through
Saturday evening for west and northwest facing beaches while a
Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for the northern Monterey
Bay including Santa Cruz. A second, larger long period west to
northwest swell will arrive Sunday and Monday. Continued vigilance
is advised.
* WHAT….Initial forerunners of 3 to 6 feet at 20 to 22 seconds
will result in an increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and
rip currents today. As the northwest swell builds through
tonight and into Saturday, larger breaking waves will be
possible, especially along any west to northwest facing beaches.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with
strong rip currents and sneaker waves. People are strongly
urged to remain well back from the ocean as these types of
events often result in an increase in cold water rescues and
the loss of life.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as our
previous events in the most recent days, unseasonable warm
temperatures this holiday weekend will likely attract more
people to the coast. Individuals should be reminded that our
coastline and the cold Pacific waters remain dangerous as these
larger than normal waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is
advised when visiting area beaches.
A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions
are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach
goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along the
beach should never turn their back to the sea.
Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Rock
jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.