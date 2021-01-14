High Surf Advisory issued January 14 at 8:04PM PST until January 16 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Forerunner waves from 3 to 6 feet with swell periods of

20 to 22 seconds will arrive late Friday morning. From Friday

afternoon through Saturday morning expect swell heights of 15 to

17 feet with up to 19 feet breaking waves at favored

breakpoints and swell periods of 18 to 20 seconds. Expect swell

heights 15 to 17 feet with 16 second swell periods from early

afternoon to early evening on Saturday.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with strong

rip currents. Expect localized beach erosion. People are

strongly urged to remain well back from the ocean as these types

of events often result in an increase in cold water rescues and

the loss of life.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.