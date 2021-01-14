High Surf Advisory issued January 14 at 8:04PM PST until January 16 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…Large, long period northwest swell resulting in hazardous
conditions from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey County
11 am Friday to 7 pm PST Saturday…
.Large, long period northwest swell and strong rip currents will
impact the coast from late Friday morning through early Saturday
evening. Forerunner waves from 3 to 6 feet with swell periods of
20 to 22 seconds will arrive late Friday morning. Friday afternoon
through Saturday morning expect swell heights of 15 to 17 feet
with up to 19 feet breaking waves at favored breakpoints and swell
periods of 18 to 20 seconds. Expect swell heights 15 to 17 feet
with 16 second swell periods from early afternoon to early evening
on Saturday. Additionally, hazardous long period swell, strong
rip currents and sneaker waves will impact the northern Monterey
Bay coastline from late Friday morning to early Saturday evening
where a beach hazards statement is in effect.
* WHAT…Forerunner waves from 3 to 6 feet with swell periods of
20 to 22 seconds will arrive late Friday morning. From Friday
afternoon through Saturday morning expect swell heights of 15 to
17 feet with up to 19 feet breaking waves at favored
breakpoints and swell periods of 18 to 20 seconds. Expect swell
heights 15 to 17 feet with 16 second swell periods from early
afternoon to early evening on Saturday.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 7 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with strong
rip currents. Expect localized beach erosion. People are
strongly urged to remain well back from the ocean as these types
of events often result in an increase in cold water rescues and
the loss of life.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.
