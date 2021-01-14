Beach Hazards Statement issued January 14 at 8:04PM PST until January 16 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…Large, long period northwest swell resulting in hazardous

conditions from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey County

11 am Friday to 7 pm PST Saturday…

.Large, long period northwest swell and strong rip currents will

impact the coast from late Friday morning through early Saturday

evening. Forerunner waves from 3 to 6 feet with swell periods of

20 to 22 seconds will arrive late Friday morning. Friday afternoon

through Saturday morning expect swell heights of 15 to 17 feet

with up to 19 feet breaking waves at favored breakpoints and swell

periods of 18 to 20 seconds. Expect swell heights 15 to 17 feet

with 16 second swell periods from early afternoon to early evening

on Saturday. Additionally, hazardous long period swell, strong

rip currents and sneaker waves will impact the northern Monterey

Bay coastline from late Friday morning to early Saturday evening

where a beach hazards statement is in effect.

* WHAT…Forerunner waves from 2 to 3 feet with swell periods of

20 to 22 seconds will arrive late Friday morning. From Friday

afternoon through Saturday morning expect swell heights of 7 to

12 feet and swell periods of 18 to 20 seconds. Expect swell

heights 7 to 12 feet with diminishing swell periods to 16

seconds from early afternoon to early evening on Saturday.

* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…From Friday morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with strong

rip currents and sneaker waves. People are strongly urged to

remain well back from the ocean as these types of events often

result in an increase in cold water rescues and the loss of

life.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.