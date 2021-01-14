Beach Hazards Statement issued January 14 at 8:04PM PST until January 16 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…Large, long period northwest swell resulting in hazardous
conditions from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey County
11 am Friday to 7 pm PST Saturday…
.Large, long period northwest swell and strong rip currents will
impact the coast from late Friday morning through early Saturday
evening. Forerunner waves from 3 to 6 feet with swell periods of
20 to 22 seconds will arrive late Friday morning. Friday afternoon
through Saturday morning expect swell heights of 15 to 17 feet
with up to 19 feet breaking waves at favored breakpoints and swell
periods of 18 to 20 seconds. Expect swell heights 15 to 17 feet
with 16 second swell periods from early afternoon to early evening
on Saturday. Additionally, hazardous long period swell, strong
rip currents and sneaker waves will impact the northern Monterey
Bay coastline from late Friday morning to early Saturday evening
where a beach hazards statement is in effect.
* WHAT…Forerunner waves from 2 to 3 feet with swell periods of
20 to 22 seconds will arrive late Friday morning. From Friday
afternoon through Saturday morning expect swell heights of 7 to
12 feet and swell periods of 18 to 20 seconds. Expect swell
heights 7 to 12 feet with diminishing swell periods to 16
seconds from early afternoon to early evening on Saturday.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…From Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with strong
rip currents and sneaker waves. People are strongly urged to
remain well back from the ocean as these types of events often
result in an increase in cold water rescues and the loss of
life.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
