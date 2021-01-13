High Surf Advisory issued January 13 at 2:44AM PST until January 13 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY…
.The large northwest swell continues to impact the coast through
Wednesday afternoon with breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally
up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. Expect dangerous strong rip
currents, coastal erosion.
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally up to 30
feet at favored breakpoints. Expect strong rip currents and
coastal erosion.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Large wave breaks making for dangerous swimming and
surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.