High Surf Advisory issued January 13 at 2:44AM PST until January 13 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY…

.The large northwest swell continues to impact the coast through

Wednesday afternoon with breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally

up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. Expect dangerous strong rip

currents, coastal erosion.

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally up to 30

feet at favored breakpoints. Expect strong rip currents and

coastal erosion.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey

Bay.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Large wave breaks making for dangerous swimming and

surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.