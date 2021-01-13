High Surf Advisory issued January 13 at 2:03PM PST until January 13 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE

HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH 9 PM PST

THIS EVENING…

.The large northwest swell continues to impact the coast through

this evening with breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet, locally up to

28 feet at favored breakpoints. Expect dangerous strong rip

currents and coastal erosion.

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet, locally up to 28

feet at favored breakpoints. Expect strong rip currents and

coastal erosion.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey

Bay.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Large wave breaks making for dangerous swimming and

surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.