High Surf Advisory issued January 13 at 2:03PM PST until January 13 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH 9 PM PST
THIS EVENING…
.The large northwest swell continues to impact the coast through
this evening with breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet, locally up to
28 feet at favored breakpoints. Expect dangerous strong rip
currents and coastal erosion.
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet, locally up to 28
feet at favored breakpoints. Expect strong rip currents and
coastal erosion.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Large wave breaks making for dangerous swimming and
surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.