High Surf Advisory issued January 12 at 9:16PM PST until January 13 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY…
.A large, long period northwest swell will impact the coast
through Wednesday afternoon with breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet,
locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. Expect dangerous
sneaker waves, strong rip currents, coastal erosion. The swell
and associated waves will build and peak tonight.
* WHAT…For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 20 to
25 feet, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. Expect
dangerous sneaker waves, strong rip currents, coastal erosion.
* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco, Coastal
North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…To 3 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only
isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and
surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.