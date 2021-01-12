High Surf Advisory issued January 12 at 9:16PM PST until January 13 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY…

.A large, long period northwest swell will impact the coast

through Wednesday afternoon with breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet,

locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. Expect dangerous

sneaker waves, strong rip currents, coastal erosion. The swell

and associated waves will build and peak tonight.

* WHAT…For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 20 to

25 feet, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. Expect

dangerous sneaker waves, strong rip currents, coastal erosion.

* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco, Coastal

North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…To 3 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and

surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.