Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 2:38AM PST until January 12 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING
TUESDAY MORNING…
…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY…
.Another large, long period northwest swell will impact the coast
from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon with breaking
waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally up to 30 feet at favored
breakpoints. Initial forerunners of 4 to 6 feet at 20 to
22 seconds will arrive Tuesday morning result in an increased
risk for dangerous sneaker waves and rip currents. The swell and
associated waves will build through the day Tuesday before
peaking Tuesday night. Additionally, high astronomical tides
commonly referred to as King Tides will again impact the coast
resulting in minor coastal flooding around the time of high tides
on Tuesday morning.
* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding
expected. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of
20 to 25 feet, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints.
Initial forerunners of 4 to 6 feet at 20 to 22 seconds will
arrive Tuesday morning result in an increased risk for
dangerous sneaker waves. Additionally, these waves will result
in an increased risk of strong rip currents and coastal
erosion.
* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco, Coastal
North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST this
afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 AM this morning
to 3 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only
isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and
surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.