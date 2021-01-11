High Surf Advisory issued January 11 at 2:35PM PST until January 13 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING
TUESDAY MORNING…
…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY…
.Another large, long period northwest swell will impact the coast
from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon with breaking
waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally up to 30 feet at favored
breakpoints. Initial forerunners of 4 to 6 feet at 20 to 22
seconds will arrive Tuesday morning result in an increased risk
for dangerous sneaker waves and rip currents. The swell and
associated waves will build through the day Tuesday before peaking
Tuesday night. Additionally, high astronomical tides commonly
referred to as King Tides will again impact the coast resulting
in minor coastal flooding around the time of high tides on Tuesday
morning.
* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding
expected. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 20
to 25 feet, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints.
Initial forerunners of 4 to 6 feet at 20 to 22 seconds will
arrive Tuesday morning result in an increased risk for dangerous
sneaker waves. Additionally, these waves will result in an
increased risk of strong rip currents and coastal erosion.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 5 AM to 1 PM PST
Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 AM Tuesday to 3
PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated
road closures expected. Large breaking waves can sweep people
off jetties and rocks, and into the frigid and turbulent ocean
water. Life-threatening swimming conditions and localized beach
erosion can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are
more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.
