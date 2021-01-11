Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 9:28PM PST until January 12 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING

TUESDAY MORNING…

…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY…

.Another large, long period northwest swell will impact the coast

from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon with breaking

waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally up to 30 feet at favored

breakpoints. Initial forerunners of 4 to 6 feet at 20 to

22 seconds will arrive Tuesday morning result in an increased

risk for dangerous sneaker waves and rip currents. The swell and

associated waves will build through the day Tuesday before

peaking Tuesday night. Additionally, high astronomical tides

commonly referred to as King Tides will again impact the coast

resulting in minor coastal flooding around the time of high tides

on Tuesday morning.

* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding

expected. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of

20 to 25 feet, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints.

Initial forerunners of 4 to 6 feet at 20 to 22 seconds will

arrive Tuesday morning result in an increased risk for

dangerous sneaker waves. Additionally, these waves will result

in an increased risk of strong rip currents and coastal

erosion.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 5 AM to 1 PM PST

Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 AM Tuesday to 3

PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Large breaking waves can

sweep people off jetties and rocks, and into the frigid and

turbulent ocean water. Life-threatening swimming conditions

and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold water

rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and

stronger rip currents.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.