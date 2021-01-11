Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 2:58AM PST until January 11 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING

MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…

.High astronomical tides will coincide with larger than normal

waves to produce minor coastal flooding. The peak of the high

tides is expected on Monday morning when the intrusion of seawater

into low lying areas is most likely. Thus, a Coastal Flood

Advisory has been issued for early Monday morning through Monday

afternoon.

* WHAT…Minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco, Coastal

North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, North Bay

Interior Valleys, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and

Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With a large northwest swell occurring at

the same time as the high astronomical tides, larger run up

and coastal erosion along coastal areas is possible.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.