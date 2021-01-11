Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 2:58AM PST until January 11 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING
MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…
.High astronomical tides will coincide with larger than normal
waves to produce minor coastal flooding. The peak of the high
tides is expected on Monday morning when the intrusion of seawater
into low lying areas is most likely. Thus, a Coastal Flood
Advisory has been issued for early Monday morning through Monday
afternoon.
* WHAT…Minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco, Coastal
North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, North Bay
Interior Valleys, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and
Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only
isolated road closures expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With a large northwest swell occurring at
the same time as the high astronomical tides, larger run up
and coastal erosion along coastal areas is possible.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.