High Surf Warning issued January 10 at 1:39PM PST until January 10 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH SUNDAY…
…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING
MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…
.A large, long period northwest will continue to result in
breaking waves from 23 to 28 feet, and locally up to 30 feet at
favored breakpoints. Thus, a High Surf Warning remains in effect
through Sunday evening. While the swell and associated waves begin
to subside overnight and into Monday morning, large breaking
waves will continue to impact the coast.
Additionally, high astronomical tides will coincide with these
larger than normal waves to produce minor coastal flooding. The
peak of the high tides is expected on Monday morning when the
intrusion of seawater into low lying areas is most likely. Thus,
a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for early Monday morning
through Monday afternoon.
* WHAT…For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking
waves of 23 to 28 feet, locally in excess of 30 feet at
favored breakpoints. These waves will also result in an
increased risk of strong rip currents and coastal erosion. For
the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected.
High tides expected in the mid to late mornings with low tides
in the late afternoon to early evenings. The High Tide at San
Francisco will meet or exceed 7 feet each morning.
* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco, Coastal
North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…For the High Surf Warning, until 9 PM PST this evening.
For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…For the High Surf Warning, Large breaking waves can
sweep people off jetties and rocks, and into dangerous seas.
Life- threatening swimming conditions and localized beach
erosion can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are
more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents. For
the Coastal Flood Advisory, flooding of lots, parks, and roads
with only isolated road closures expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With a large northwest swell occurring at
the same time as the high astronomical tides, larger run up
and coastal erosion along coastal areas is possible.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside
infrastructure.