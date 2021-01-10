High Surf Warning issued January 10 at 1:39PM PST until January 10 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH SUNDAY…

…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING

MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…

.A large, long period northwest will continue to result in

breaking waves from 23 to 28 feet, and locally up to 30 feet at

favored breakpoints. Thus, a High Surf Warning remains in effect

through Sunday evening. While the swell and associated waves begin

to subside overnight and into Monday morning, large breaking

waves will continue to impact the coast.

Additionally, high astronomical tides will coincide with these

larger than normal waves to produce minor coastal flooding. The

peak of the high tides is expected on Monday morning when the

intrusion of seawater into low lying areas is most likely. Thus,

a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for early Monday morning

through Monday afternoon.

* WHAT…For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking

waves of 23 to 28 feet, locally in excess of 30 feet at

favored breakpoints. These waves will also result in an

increased risk of strong rip currents and coastal erosion. For

the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected.

High tides expected in the mid to late mornings with low tides

in the late afternoon to early evenings. The High Tide at San

Francisco will meet or exceed 7 feet each morning.

* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco, Coastal

North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…For the High Surf Warning, until 9 PM PST this evening.

For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…For the High Surf Warning, Large breaking waves can

sweep people off jetties and rocks, and into dangerous seas.

Life- threatening swimming conditions and localized beach

erosion can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are

more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents. For

the Coastal Flood Advisory, flooding of lots, parks, and roads

with only isolated road closures expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With a large northwest swell occurring at

the same time as the high astronomical tides, larger run up

and coastal erosion along coastal areas is possible.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside

infrastructure.