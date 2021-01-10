High Surf Warning issued January 10 at 1:09AM PST until January 10 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH SUNDAY…

…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING

MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…

.A new large, long period northwest swell arrives on Sunday which

will result in breaking waves from 23 to 28 feet, and locally

up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. A High Surf Warning will be

in effect through much of Sunday for an increased risk of rip

currents and large shore break. Sea surface temperatures remain

cold, down in the lower to mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur

each year with these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe

distance from the coastline. Continued vigilance is advised.

Additionally, King Tides have returned to the region and will ebb

and flood on Monday. Large, long period swell and highest high

tides of the year will overlap and allow the intrusion of seawater

into low lying areas, generating minor coastal flooding. The

highest of the high tides is expected on Monday morning. Thus, the

surf zone/area beaches will be hazardous leading up to it and

through Monday afternoon.

* WHAT…For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking

waves of 23 to 28 feet, locally in excess of 30 feet at favored

breakpoints. These waves will also result in an increased risk

of strong rip currents and coastal erosion. For the Coastal

Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. High tides

expected in the mid to late mornings with low tides in the late

afternoon to early evenings. The High Tide at San Francisco

will meet or exceed 7 feet each morning.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…For the High Surf Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 9

PM PST this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 3 AM

to 3 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…For the High Surf Warning, Large breaking waves can

sweep people off jetties and rocks, and into dangerous seas.

Life-threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion

can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely

with these waves and stronger rip currents. For the Coastal

Flood Advisory, flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With a large northwest swell occurring at

the same time as the high astronomical tides, larger run up and

coastal erosion along coastal areas is possible.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside

infrastructure.