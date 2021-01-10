Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 10 at 9:12PM PST until January 11 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…HIGH SURF WARNING EXPIRED AT 9 PM PST THIS EVENING…

…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING

MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…

.High astronomical tides will coincide with these larger than

normal waves to produce minor coastal flooding. The peak of the

high tides is expected on Monday morning when the intrusion of

seawater into low lying areas is most likely. Thus, a Coastal

Flood Advisory has been issued for early Monday morning through

Monday afternoon.

* WHAT…West to northwest swell continuing to decrease overnight

through Monday. The High Surf Warning expired at 9 pm PST this

evening. At 8 pm swell heights at buoy 59 located 400 miles

northwest of San Francisco have lowered to 11 feet every 15

seconds. 8 pm swell heights at Point Arena and Bodega Bay buoys

have lowered to 13 to 15 feet with 15 second periods. Strong rip

currents and minor coastal erosion are still possible overnight

mainly along the southern coastline as swell heights decrease

to 15 feet and lower by early Monday morning. For the Coastal

Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. High tides

expected in the mid to late mornings with low tides in the late

afternoon to early evenings. The High Tide at San Francisco will

meet or exceed 7 feet each morning.

* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco, Coastal

North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…For the High Surf Warning, expired at 9 PM PST this

evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM PST

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves are often life-threatening and

can easily sweep people off jetties and rocks into dangerous

seas. Large waves can produce localized beach erosion. Cold

water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and

stronger rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, flooding

of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures

expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With a large northwest swell occurring at

the same time as the high astronomical tides, larger run up

and coastal erosion along coastal areas is possible.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside

infrastructure.

A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides

will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.