Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 10 at 9:12PM PST until January 11 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…HIGH SURF WARNING EXPIRED AT 9 PM PST THIS EVENING…
…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING
MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…
.High astronomical tides will coincide with these larger than
normal waves to produce minor coastal flooding. The peak of the
high tides is expected on Monday morning when the intrusion of
seawater into low lying areas is most likely. Thus, a Coastal
Flood Advisory has been issued for early Monday morning through
Monday afternoon.
* WHAT…West to northwest swell continuing to decrease overnight
through Monday. The High Surf Warning expired at 9 pm PST this
evening. At 8 pm swell heights at buoy 59 located 400 miles
northwest of San Francisco have lowered to 11 feet every 15
seconds. 8 pm swell heights at Point Arena and Bodega Bay buoys
have lowered to 13 to 15 feet with 15 second periods. Strong rip
currents and minor coastal erosion are still possible overnight
mainly along the southern coastline as swell heights decrease
to 15 feet and lower by early Monday morning. For the Coastal
Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. High tides
expected in the mid to late mornings with low tides in the late
afternoon to early evenings. The High Tide at San Francisco will
meet or exceed 7 feet each morning.
* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco, Coastal
North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…For the High Surf Warning, expired at 9 PM PST this
evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM PST
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves are often life-threatening and
can easily sweep people off jetties and rocks into dangerous
seas. Large waves can produce localized beach erosion. Cold
water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and
stronger rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, flooding
of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures
expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With a large northwest swell occurring at
the same time as the high astronomical tides, larger run up
and coastal erosion along coastal areas is possible.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside
infrastructure.
A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides
will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.