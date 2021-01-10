Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 10 at 1:09AM PST until January 11 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH SUNDAY…
…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING
MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…
.A new large, long period northwest swell arrives on Sunday which
will result in breaking waves from 23 to 28 feet, and locally
up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. A High Surf Warning will be
in effect through much of Sunday for an increased risk of rip
currents and large shore break. Sea surface temperatures remain
cold, down in the lower to mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur
each year with these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe
distance from the coastline. Continued vigilance is advised.
Additionally, King Tides have returned to the region and will ebb
and flood on Monday. Large, long period swell and highest high
tides of the year will overlap and allow the intrusion of seawater
into low lying areas, generating minor coastal flooding. The
highest of the high tides is expected on Monday morning. Thus, the
surf zone/area beaches will be hazardous leading up to it and
through Monday afternoon.
* WHAT…For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking
waves of 23 to 28 feet, locally in excess of 30 feet at favored
breakpoints. These waves will also result in an increased risk
of strong rip currents and coastal erosion. For the Coastal
Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. High tides
expected in the mid to late mornings with low tides in the late
afternoon to early evenings. The High Tide at San Francisco
will meet or exceed 7 feet each morning.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…For the High Surf Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 9
PM PST this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 3 AM
to 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…For the High Surf Warning, Large breaking waves can
sweep people off jetties and rocks, and into dangerous seas.
Life-threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion
can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely
with these waves and stronger rip currents. For the Coastal
Flood Advisory, flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only
isolated road closures expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With a large northwest swell occurring at
the same time as the high astronomical tides, larger run up and
coastal erosion along coastal areas is possible.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside
infrastructure.
