High Surf Warning issued January 9 at 8:18AM PST until January 10 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Dangerously large breaking waves of 23 to 28 feet,
locally in excess of 30 feet at favored breakpoints. These waves
will also result in an increased risk of strong rip currents and
coastal erosion.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast
Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 9 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and
rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming
conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold
water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and
stronger rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While west-northwest swell will gradually
subside Monday into Tuesday, high astronomical tides will
coincide with larger than normal waves resulting in an increased
risk of minor coastal flooding.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside
infrastructure.
