High Surf Warning issued January 9 at 8:18AM PST until January 10 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Dangerously large breaking waves of 23 to 28 feet,

locally in excess of 30 feet at favored breakpoints. These waves

will also result in an increased risk of strong rip currents and

coastal erosion.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast

Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 9 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and

rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming

conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold

water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and

stronger rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While west-northwest swell will gradually

subside Monday into Tuesday, high astronomical tides will

coincide with larger than normal waves resulting in an increased

risk of minor coastal flooding.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside

infrastructure.