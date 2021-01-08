High Surf Advisory issued January 8 at 9:19PM PST until January 9 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING…
.Large long period northwest swell will result in breaking waves
from 20 to 25 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints. These
large breaking waves will continue through early Saturday morning.
Therefore, a High Surf Advisory is in effect through early
Saturday morning for an increased risk of rip currents and large
shore break. Additionally, sea surface temperatures remain cold,
down in the lower to mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur each year
with these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe distance
from the coastline. Another even larger long period swell will
arrive Sunday, bringing additional hazards to the coast. Continued
vigilance is advised.
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally higher
at favored breakpoints, are expected at west to northwest
facing beaches through early Saturday morning.
* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings
beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county
southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties
and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming
conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold
water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves
and stronger rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another even larger long period swell
will arrive Sunday, bringing additional hazards to the coast.
Continued vigilance is advised.
A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions
are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of
sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold
water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an
involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good
swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents
and powerful breaking waves.