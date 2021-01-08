High Surf Advisory issued January 8 at 9:19PM PST until January 9 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING…

.Large long period northwest swell will result in breaking waves

from 20 to 25 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints. These

large breaking waves will continue through early Saturday morning.

Therefore, a High Surf Advisory is in effect through early

Saturday morning for an increased risk of rip currents and large

shore break. Additionally, sea surface temperatures remain cold,

down in the lower to mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur each year

with these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe distance

from the coastline. Another even larger long period swell will

arrive Sunday, bringing additional hazards to the coast. Continued

vigilance is advised.

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally higher

at favored breakpoints, are expected at west to northwest

facing beaches through early Saturday morning.

* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings

beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county

southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties

and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming

conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold

water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves

and stronger rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another even larger long period swell

will arrive Sunday, bringing additional hazards to the coast.

Continued vigilance is advised.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions

are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of

sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold

water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an

involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good

swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents

and powerful breaking waves.