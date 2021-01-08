High Surf Advisory issued January 8 at 5:12AM PST until January 9 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING…

.Another large long period northwest swell will arrive at the

coastal waters this morning. Swell heights will build through the

morning with breaking waves reaching 20 to 25 feet, locally

higher. These large breaking waves will continue through early

Saturday morning. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory is in effect

through early Saturday morning for an increased risk of rip

currents and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface

temperatures remain cold, down in the lower to mid 50s. Cold water

drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by

remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Another even larger

long period swell will arrive Sunday, bringing additional hazards

to the coast. Continued vigilance is advised.

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally higher at

favored breakpoints, are expected at west to northwest facing

beaches Friday morning through early Saturday morning.

* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches

along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through

Big Sur in Monterey county.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties

and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming

conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold

water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves

and stronger rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another even larger long period swell

will arrive Sunday, bringing additional hazards to the coast.

Continued vigilance is advised.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.