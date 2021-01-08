High Surf Advisory issued January 8 at 5:12AM PST until January 9 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING…
.Another large long period northwest swell will arrive at the
coastal waters this morning. Swell heights will build through the
morning with breaking waves reaching 20 to 25 feet, locally
higher. These large breaking waves will continue through early
Saturday morning. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory is in effect
through early Saturday morning for an increased risk of rip
currents and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface
temperatures remain cold, down in the lower to mid 50s. Cold water
drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by
remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Another even larger
long period swell will arrive Sunday, bringing additional hazards
to the coast. Continued vigilance is advised.
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally higher at
favored breakpoints, are expected at west to northwest facing
beaches Friday morning through early Saturday morning.
* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches
along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through
Big Sur in Monterey county.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties
and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming
conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold
water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves
and stronger rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another even larger long period swell
will arrive Sunday, bringing additional hazards to the coast.
Continued vigilance is advised.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.