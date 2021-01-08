High Surf Advisory issued January 8 at 2:49PM PST until January 9 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING…

.Another large long period northwest swell has arrived along the

coast. Breaking waves are expected at 20 to 25 feet, locally

higher at favored breakpoints. These large breaking waves will

continue through early Saturday morning. Therefore, a High Surf

Advisory is in effect through early Saturday morning for an

increased risk of rip currents and large shore break. Additionally,

sea surface temperatures remain cold, down in the lower to mid

50s. Cold water drownings occur each year with these events but

are avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline.

Another even larger long period swell will arrive Sunday, bringing

additional hazards to the coast. Continued vigilance is advised.

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally higher at

favored breakpoints, are expected at west to northwest facing

beaches through early Saturday morning.

* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches

along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through

Big Sur in Monterey county.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties

and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming

conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold

water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves

and stronger rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another even larger long period swell

will arrive Sunday, bringing additional hazards to the coast.

Continued vigilance is advised.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions

are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of

sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold

water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an

involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good

swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents

and powerful breaking waves.