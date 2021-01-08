High Surf Advisory issued January 8 at 2:49PM PST until January 9 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING…
.Another large long period northwest swell has arrived along the
coast. Breaking waves are expected at 20 to 25 feet, locally
higher at favored breakpoints. These large breaking waves will
continue through early Saturday morning. Therefore, a High Surf
Advisory is in effect through early Saturday morning for an
increased risk of rip currents and large shore break. Additionally,
sea surface temperatures remain cold, down in the lower to mid
50s. Cold water drownings occur each year with these events but
are avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline.
Another even larger long period swell will arrive Sunday, bringing
additional hazards to the coast. Continued vigilance is advised.
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally higher at
favored breakpoints, are expected at west to northwest facing
beaches through early Saturday morning.
* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches
along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through
Big Sur in Monterey county.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties
and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming
conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold
water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves
and stronger rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another even larger long period swell
will arrive Sunday, bringing additional hazards to the coast.
Continued vigilance is advised.
A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions
are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of
sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold
water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an
involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good
swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents
and powerful breaking waves.