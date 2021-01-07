High Surf Advisory issued January 7 at 9:22PM PST until January 9 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST EARLY FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY

SATURDAY MORNING…

.Another large long period northwest swell will arrive at the

coastal waters Friday morning. Swell heights will build Friday

morning with breaking waves reaching 20 to 25 feet, locally

higher, and continue through early Saturday morning. Therefore, a

High Surf Advisory will be in effect from early Friday morning

through early Saturday morning for an increased risk of rip

currents and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface

temperatures remain cold, down in the lower to mid 50s. Cold

water drownings occur each year with these events but are

avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Another

even larger long period swell will arrive Sunday, bringing

additional hazards to the coast. Continued vigilance is advised.

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally higher at

favored breakpoints, are expected at west to northwest facing

beaches Friday morning through early Saturday morning.

* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings

beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county

southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties

and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming

conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold

water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves

and stronger rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another even larger long period swell

will arrive Sunday, bringing additional hazards to the coast.

Continued vigilance is advised.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions

are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of

sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold

water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an

involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good

swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents

and powerful breaking waves.