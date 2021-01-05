High Surf Advisory issued January 5 at 2:59AM PST until January 5 at 11:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH THIS EVENING…

.The large northwest swell continues to build overnight and

breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected, with 25 to nearly

30 feet possible at favored breakpoints. A High Surf Advisory is

in effect through tonight for an increased risk of dangerous

sneaker waves and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface

temperatures remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water

drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by

remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Periods of subsiding

and building northwest swell will continue throughout much of the

week. Continued vigilance is advised.

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at

west to northwest facing beaches, with 25 to nearly 30 feet

possible at favored breakpoints.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey

Bay Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of subsiding and building

northwest swell will continue throughout much of the week.

Continued vigilance is advised.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.