High Surf Advisory issued January 5 at 2:59AM PST until January 5 at 11:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH THIS EVENING…
.The large northwest swell continues to build overnight and
breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected, with 25 to nearly
30 feet possible at favored breakpoints. A High Surf Advisory is
in effect through tonight for an increased risk of dangerous
sneaker waves and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface
temperatures remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water
drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by
remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Periods of subsiding
and building northwest swell will continue throughout much of the
week. Continued vigilance is advised.
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at
west to northwest facing beaches, with 25 to nearly 30 feet
possible at favored breakpoints.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of subsiding and building
northwest swell will continue throughout much of the week.
Continued vigilance is advised.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.