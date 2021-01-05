High Surf Advisory issued January 5 at 11:00AM PST until January 5 at 11:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH THIS EVENING…
.A large long period northwest swell will continue into tonight
resulting in breakers of 18 to 24 feet. Breakers of 25 to 30 feet
are possible at favored breakpoints. The High Surf Advisory will
remain in effect until 11 pm tonight for an increased risk of
dangerous sneaker waves and large shore break. Additionally, sea
surface temperatures remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water
drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by
remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Periods of subsiding
and building northwest swell will continue throughout much of the
week. Continued vigilance is advised.
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at
west to northwest facing beaches, with 25 to nearly 30 feet
possible at favored breakpoints.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of subsiding and building northwest
swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued
vigilance is advised.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.