Dense Fog Advisory issued January 5 at 9:38AM PST until January 5 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Visibilities one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…The coastline and valleys of the San Francisco Bay
region and Central Coast including Highway 101 from Sonoma
county southward to Monterey county.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The light rain that fell on Monday has
left moisture in many of the valleys. Dense fog is still being
reported throughout several sites in the region so we have
extended this advisory.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.