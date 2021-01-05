Dense Fog Advisory issued January 5 at 8:36AM PST until January 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibilities one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…The coastline and valleys of the San Francisco Bay

region and Central Coast including Highway 101 from Sonoma

county southward to Monterey county.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The light rain that fell on Monday has left

moisture in many of the valleys. Dense fog is still being

reported throughout several sites in the region so we have

extended this advisory.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.