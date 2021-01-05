Dense Fog Advisory issued January 5 at 4:02AM PST until January 5 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…The coastline and valleys of the San Francisco Bay
region and Central Coast including Highway 101 from Sonoma
county southward to Monterey county.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The light rain that fell on Monday has left
moisture in many of the valleys. Dense fog is being reported
throughout the region and will likely expand through sunrise.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Comments