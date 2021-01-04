High Surf Advisory issued January 4 at 8:32PM PST until January 5 at 11:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT…
.The large northwest swell continues to build overnight and
breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are possible peaking on Tuesday
with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet, locally higher at
favored breakpoints. A High Surf Advisory is in effect through
Tuesday night for an increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and
large shore break. Additionally, sea surface temperatures remain
cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur each year
with these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe distance
from the coastline. Periods of subsiding and building northwest
swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued
vigilance is advised.
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at
west to northwest facing beaches on Monday. Waves will
continue to build overnight Monday through Tuesday with
breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet possible, locally
higher at favored breakpoints.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of subsiding and building
northwest swell will continue throughout much of the week.
Continued vigilance is advised.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.