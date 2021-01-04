High Surf Advisory issued January 4 at 8:32PM PST until January 5 at 11:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT…

.The large northwest swell continues to build overnight and

breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are possible peaking on Tuesday

with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet, locally higher at

favored breakpoints. A High Surf Advisory is in effect through

Tuesday night for an increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and

large shore break. Additionally, sea surface temperatures remain

cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur each year

with these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe distance

from the coastline. Periods of subsiding and building northwest

swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued

vigilance is advised.

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at

west to northwest facing beaches on Monday. Waves will

continue to build overnight Monday through Tuesday with

breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet possible, locally

higher at favored breakpoints.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey

Bay Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of subsiding and building

northwest swell will continue throughout much of the week.

Continued vigilance is advised.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.